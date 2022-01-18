Russia-Ukraine crisis could spark a surge in Europe's gas prices, topping last year’s highs

Growing tensions between Russia and Ukraine have cast a shadow over energy markets, and the uncertainty could mean a prolonged period of high gas prices for Europe, analysts say.

"It's a very tight gas market ... and there's no question that this sense of imminent crisis building with Russia and Ukraine is also hanging over the market, particularly since Russia does provide about 35% of Europe's gas," energy expert Dan Yergin told CNBC on Monday.

If the crisis escalates, gas prices in Europe – which soared to highs last year – could surge further, warned research firm Capital Economics in a note over the weekend.

William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics pointed out that in addition to Europe's reliance on Russia for gas, stock supplies are also low right now.

"Were sanctions to be placed on Russia's energy exports or were Russia to use gas exports as a tool for leverage, European natural gas prices would probably soar," he said.

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine have ratcheted up in recent months amid multiple reports that Russian troops have amassed at the border with Ukraine.

The development prompted speculation that Russia is preparing to invade the country and set off fears of a repeat of Moscow's illegal annexation and occupation of Crimea in 2014. Moscow has repeatedly denied those allegations.