Cramer's lightning round: You're in good shape with Commercial Vehicle Group

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
DuPont de Nemours: "Sold it for the [charitable trust] yesterday. Why? Because it had moved up. We wanted to be able to take a good gain."
Commercial Vehicle Group: "I like stocks that are inexpensive and have to do with autos, and there you've got one. I think you're in good shape."
Southwest Airlines and American Airlines: "I'm not a big fan these days of Southwest. You can keep the other. That's the way I look at it."
FREYR Battery: "No, no, no, no. no. We're not doing battery stocks whether it be [QuantumScape], whether it's FREYR. We don't like EV. EV is not working."
Vector Group: "That gives you cigarettes [exposure through Vector Group's discount tobacco brand Liggett Group], and I don't recommend cigarettes."
