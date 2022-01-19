Cramer's lightning round: You're in good shape with Commercial Vehicle Group

Loading chart...

DuPont de Nemours: "Sold it for the [charitable trust] yesterday. Why? Because it had moved up. We wanted to be able to take a good gain."

Commercial Vehicle Group: "I like stocks that are inexpensive and have to do with autos, and there you've got one. I think you're in good shape."

Southwest Airlines and American Airlines: "I'm not a big fan these days of Southwest. You can keep the other. That's the way I look at it."

FREYR Battery: "No, no, no, no. no. We're not doing battery stocks whether it be [QuantumScape], whether it's FREYR. We don't like EV. EV is not working."

