European markets head for negative open after Wall Street sell-off

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open lower Wednesday as global markets take a downturn after a sell-off on Wall Street on Tuesday, prompted by rising bond yields and worse-than-expected earnings.

The U.K.'s FTSE index is seen opening 31 points lower at 7,533, Germany's DAX 73 points lower at 15,700, France's CAC 40 down 34 points at 7,100 and Italy's FTSE MIB 158 points lower at 27,325, according to data from IG.

The lower open in Europe comes after a sell-off on Wall Street triggered by surging bond yields sent global markets lower in the previous trading session.

U.S. bond yields continued their year-to-date climb on Tuesday with the 10-year Treasury topping 1.87%, its highest level in 2 years. The 10-year yield started the year around 1.5%. Meanwhile, the 2-year rate — which reflects short-term interest rate expectations — topped 1% for the first time in two years. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

Investors remain jittery over the U.S. Federal Reserve's schedule for hiking interest rates and tightening its ultra-loose pandemic-era monetary policy.