CNBC exclusive: Watch live as FTC Chair Lina Khan sits down with Andrew Ross Sorkin and Kara Swisher to discuss her plans to take on Big Tech

[The stream is slated to start at 10 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan will join CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin and Kara Swisher, host of The New York Times' "Sway" podcast, for her first on-camera interview on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Eastern Time.

The exclusive interview, part of CNBC's "Capital Exchange," comes in a moment when the FTC grapples with a historic merger surge for which the agency has said it needs more resources to tackle. Meanwhile, Khan has laid out a sweeping vision for reforming the agency, including expanding the ways it thinks about both competition policy and consumer protection.

Khan's background has also brought particular attention to competition concerns in the tech industry, which she studied as an academic and as a staffer for the House Judiciary subcommittee on antitrust, which investigated Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google. Khan's agency is now responsible for an antitrust suit against Facebook, originally filed under her predecessor, and reported investigations into Amazon.

Both of those companies have called for her recusal in antitrust matters involving their businesses due to her past work. Khan has not publicly stepped back from either and a judge in the Facebook case recently wrote that her recusal in that case was unnecessary because she would not be acting as the adjudicator.

On Tuesday, Khan made a rare joint appearance with Jonathan Kanter, who leads the Department of Justice Antitrust Division, announcing the start of a process to rewrite merger guidelines, which could include a refreshed focus on digital markets.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.