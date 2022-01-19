Nearly 4 million kids could fall into poverty this month after end of tax credit payments, study says

Washington, D.C.-area residents Cara Baldari and her 9-month-old daughter Evie (left) and Sarah Orrin-Vipond and her 8-month-old son Otto (right), join a rally in front of the U.S. Capitol on Dec. 13, 2021.

Nearly 4 million children could fall into poverty this month following the end of pandemic-linked monthly child tax credit payments in December, according to a new analysis from Columbia University.

That will translate to a child poverty rate of roughly 17%, the highest level in more than a year, according to the Center on Poverty and Social Policy at Columbia. The center estimated that the poverty rate in December – when the final payments were delivered – was 12.1%.

The evidence is clear, the report says, "The monthly child tax credit payments have buffered family finances amidst the continuing COVID-19 pandemic."

Democrats expanded the tax credit as part of their nearly $2 trillion Covid relief package last spring. Families received up to $250 a month for children ages 6 and older and $300 a month for younger children. Importantly, parents could get half of their benefit paid in monthly installments in advance of filing their tax return.

The Treasury Department began delivering the monthly checks in July, and many households soon factored the payments into their budgets. The last checks went out in mid-December.

"Few federal programs have had such a demonstrable impact in such a short time," Rep. Suzan DelBene, D-Wash., said in a statement Friday. "All this underscores why we need to renew this benefit."

But the measure remains in limbo amid disagreements among Democrats over the broader social spending package and concern from Sen. Joe Manchin, a conservative Democrat from West Virginia, about the long-term cost of the monthly benefit.