Three former SpaceX engineers are designing self-powered electric freight train cars

Three former SpaceX engineers are launching a company to design and build electric self-powered train cars, in a bid to improve efficiency and lower emissions in the freight rail system.

Freight trains are a lot more energy-efficient than trucking. Thanks in part to better aerodynamics, moving one unit of freight by train takes one-quarter the energy required to move it by truck, said CEO and founder Matt Soule told CNBC.

"But because of how rail is architected, it has its operational and economic limits," said Soule . "But if you can break through those barriers and allow rail to serve more of these markets — that's the opportunity."

Moving the freight system from diesel to electric power could also play a major part in reducing the carbon emissions that cause global climate change. Transportation accounts for 29% of the total greenhouse gas emissions in the United States, according to a report issued by the Environmental Protection Agency in Dec. 2021. Almost a quarter of that comes from medium and heavy duty trucks.

"We think it's very relevant to focus on energy usage reduction," Soule told CNBC.

Soule got the idea in an unusual way.

At SpaceX, where he started in 2006, Soule was the Head of Avionics, meaning "we made the electronics that made the rocket fly straight." After he left in 2019, Soule was waiting to meet a friend, technologist and product designer Brian Ignaut, for coffee, and watching YouTube on his phone. The selection algorithm randomly served him a video on freight trains. That got him thinking about the potential in the freight train system and the need to reduce its carbon emissions.

By Thanksgiving 2019, the idea for the company was coming together, and in January 2020, Soule went on to launch the company two other SpaceX employees, John Howard and Ben Stabler. The trio kept mostly quiet about what they were doing until Wednesday, when they revealed the company to the press and announced a $50 million funding round led by Anthos Capital.