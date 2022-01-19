Supreme Court to hear Sen. Ted Cruz's challenge to law that limits campaign reimbursements to candidates

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) ) speaks with reporters outside the Capitol building in Washington following a roll call vote in the Senate, U.S. April 19, 2021.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday will wade into a new campaign finance debate when it hears a challenge brought by Sen. Ted Cruz to a law limiting the amount of money that can be repaid to candidates who loan large sums to their own campaigns.

The case could illustrate how the current court, with its 6-3 conservative majority, weighs government efforts to limit potential political corruption when its remedies clash with free-speech claims.

The dispute hinges on a section of the 20-year-old Bipartisan Campaign Reform Act that bars a campaign from using more than $250,000 in post-election funds to repay a candidate's loans to fund his or her campaign.

Cruz, a Texas Republican, loaned $260,000 to his successful 2018 campaign against Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke.

After the election — the most expensive Senate race in U.S. history at the time — Cruz's campaign committee had more than $2 million in cash on hand, but purposefully did not repay Cruz the full amount of his loan within a 20-day window. The $10,000 of Cruz's loan that exceeded the quarter-million-dollar repayment limit was therefore recharacterized as a contribution to his campaign.

Cruz has argued that the regulation violates the First Amendment's free speech protection. A federal district court sided with Cruz, ruling that the law discourages "the personal financing of campaign speech." The senator wants the Supreme Court to affirm the lower court's judgment.