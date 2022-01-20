American Airlines posts slightly higher revenue, narrower loss than expected

An American Airlines passenger jet approaches to land at LAX during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Los Angeles, California, April 7, 2021.

American Airlines' fourth-quarter revenue was slightly ahead of forecasts and its loss was smaller-than-expected, the company said Thursday.

"Over the past year, we have experienced periods of high travel demand countered by periods of decreased demand due to new COVID-19 variants," American's CEO Doug Parker, who steps down at the end of March, said in an earnings release. "This volatility has created the most challenging planning environment in the history of commercial aviation."

Adjusted results per share: a loss of $1.42 versus an expected loss of $1.48

Total revenue: $9.43 billion versus expected $9.38 billion.

American Airlines executives will discuss results on an 8:30 a.m. ET call Thursday.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.