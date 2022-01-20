The Faber Report
The Faber Report

Carl Icahn owns 4% stake in International Flavors & Fragrances, sources say

Yun Li@YunLi626
WATCH LIVE
Key Points
  • Carl Icahn took a 4% stake in International Flavors & Fragrances, sources told CNBC's David Faber on Thursday.
  • Icahn, founder and chairman of Icahn Enterprises, is a longtime activist investor.
  • Separately on Thursday, IFF named Frank Clyburn chief executive officer effective Feb. 14, succeeding Andreas Fibig.
Carl Icahn speaking at Delivering Alpha in New York on Sept. 13, 2016.
David A. Grogan | CNBC

Carl Icahn owns a 4% stake in International Flavors & Fragrances, sources told CNBC's David Faber on Thursday.

Shares of the New York-based fragrance company popped about 2% following the news.

Loading chart...

Icahn, founder and chairman of Icahn Enterprises, is a longtime activist investor. Most recently, Icahn took a sizeable stake in Southwest Gas as he pushes the Las Vegas-based utility company to drop its acquisition of natural gas company Questar Pipeline.

Separately on Thursday, International Flavors & Fragrances named Frank Clyburn chief executive officer effective Feb. 14, succeeding Andreas Fibig. Clyburn joined IFF from Merck.

In late 2019, International Flavors & Fragrances merged with DuPont's nutrition and biosciences unit, creating a $45 billion consumer giant.

IFF, which creates flavors and fragrances, works with global brands to develop scents and tastes for products that are household names.

Shares of IFF have fallen about 6% year to date after rallying 38% last year.