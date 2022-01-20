China Economy
China's central bank slashes key lending rates, including one for the first time since April 2020
China's central bank cut its benchmark lending rates again on Thursday amid concerns about a slowing economy.
They include the five-year rate for the first time since April 2020.
The People's Bank of China slashed the one-year loan prime rate by 10 basis points from 3.8% to 3.7%, Reuters reported. The five-year loan prime rate was reduced by 5 basis points from 4.65% to 4.6%.
Loan prime rates affect the lending rates for corporate and household loans in the country.
Most new and outstanding loans in China are based on the one-year LPR, but the five-year rate influences the pricing of home mortgages, according to the news agency.
