Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm violated a stock disclosure law nine times last year

Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm takes questions during a media briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 23, 2021.

WASHINGTON -- Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm violated the STOCK Act at least 9 times last year, by selling shares of stock worth up to $240,000 and failing to disclose those sales within the 45 day window that the 2012 law requires.

The dates of Granholm's stock sales ranged from April to late October, according to federal disclosure documents first reported by Business Insider. But Granholm did not disclose any of them until mid-December, which was in some cases a full 6 months after the deadline to report the sale had passed.

Granholm filed her two disclosures on Dec. 15 and Dec. 16, revealing 9 stock sales in total, some of which dated back as far as April of last year.

The transactions included shares of the real estate website Redfin worth between $16,000 - $75,000, according to Granholm's disclosures.

She also sold shares in the ride hailing company Uber worth up to $50,000, and the financial services giant Invesco, also worth up to $50,000.

The STOCK Act expanded the accountability and reporting requirements for financial holdings, both for members of Congress and high-level employees of the Executive Branch like Granholm.

The standard transaction forms like those that Granholm filed specifically say that stock transactions must be reported no later than 45 days after the transaction itself. However, the form also says that filers must disclose their transactions within 30 days of "receiving notification" of them.

Granholm checked a box on her December forms claiming it had been less than 30 days since she had been notified of the transactions. So it appeared as though she was in compliance with one part of the form, but in violation of the actual deadline itself.

Public figures and elected officials often turn over the management of their portfolios to outside advisors who make their buying and selling decisions for them. Nonetheless, claiming not to have known about a stock transaction is not a valid justification for violating the STOCK Act.

In response to questions Thursday, a spokeswoman for the energy department told CNBC, "The Department of Energy's ethics office has certified that based on her reports, Secretary Granholm's financial holdings are in compliance with the law."

She did not answer questions about why the disclosures were so late, or when the secretary was notified about the trades.