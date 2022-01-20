Netflix shares fall 15% on slowing subscriber growth

Netflix reported fourth-quarter earnings after the bell on Thursday. The streamer beat on both the top and bottom lines, but shares plunged 15% in after-hours trading.

Here are the key numbers:

Earnings per share (EPS): $1.33 vs 82 cents expected in a Refinitiv survey of analysts.

$1.33 vs 82 cents expected in a Refinitiv survey of analysts. Revenue: $7.71 billion vs $7.71 billion expected, according to Refinitiv.

$7.71 billion vs $7.71 billion expected, according to Refinitiv. Global paid net subscriber additions: 8.28 million vs 8.19 million expected, according to StreetAccount estimates

Netflix and analysts had anticipated a large jump in consumers toward the end of 2021 when the company released new TV shows and movies that had been pushed to the back half of the year.

The company added 8.28 million global paid net subscribers in the fourth quarter. Analysts had expected the company to add 8.19 million global paid net subscribers, according to StreetAccount estimates.

But slowing subscriber growth led the stock to dip in after hours. In Q4 2020, Netflix added 8.5 million subscribers. The company also said for the first quarter of 2022, it expects to add 2.5 million subscribers, compared to the 3.98 million it added in Q1 2021. Netflix said it expects a more back-end weighted content slate in the first quarter, with big premiers set for March.