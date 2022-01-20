Singapore's first SPAC debuts four months after rule change, closes 1% higher

SINGAPORE — Singapore's first blank check company started trading on the country's stock exchange on Thursday afternoon, four months after the bourse launched new rules allowing special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) to list.

Vertex Technology Acquisition Corporation (VTAC), is sponsored by Vertex Venture, a wholly owned subsidiary of state investor Temasek Holdings.

The SPAC's initial public offering of 11.8 million units had an offer price of $5 Singapore dollars. The retail tranche of 600,000 units was 36 times subscribed.

The stock opened at a high of $5.25 Singapore dollars before paring gains to close at $5.05 Singapore dollars, up 1% from its offer price.

The company raised $200 million Singapore dollars (more than $148 million) from investors including other Temasek subsidiaries Venezio Investments and Fullerton Fund Management.

VTAC will seek to acquire at least one business within two years of its listing date, and will focus on areas such as cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and fintech.

SPACs have become very popular recently and are established solely to raise capital from investors in order to acquire one or more operating businesses. They raise money in an initial public offering and use the cash to merge with a private firm, in order to take the company public and bypass traditional IPO processes which can be lengthy.