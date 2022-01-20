Walmart's top U.S. e-commerce chief Casey Carl is leaving

Exterior view of a Walmart store on August 23, 2020 in North Bergen, New Jersey. Walmart saw its profits jump in latest quarter as e-commerce sales surged during the coronavirus pandemic.

Walmart's e-commerce leader Casey Carl is leaving the company, according to a company memo sent on Thursday.

The top executive's departure comes as the big-box retailer tries to capitalize on the pandemic-related growth of its online business, expand its third-party marketplace and better compete with e-commerce giant Amazon.

The departure was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Carl will leave at the end of February and another Walmart executive, Tom Ward, will step into his role, according to the memo.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.