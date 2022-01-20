Yellen defends Biden's economic record, says she sees path to slower inflation

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday defended the Biden administration's economic achievements over the president's first year in office and said that she hopes to see inflation closer to 2% by the end of 2022.

She highlighted robust gains in the U.S. labor market over the last 12 months, including the addition of over 6 million jobs and an unemployment rate under 4%.

"A year ago, if you go back to the challenges that we were facing, and the Federal Reserve was facing, unemployment was extremely high. We were all worried that we would be facing a situation like we had after 2008, when it took almost a decade to get back to full employment," Yellen said.

"I think it has to be viewed as a remarkable success that the unemployment has fallen the most in a year in American history," the Treasury secretary told CNBC's "Closing Bell."

Employment remains a strong point for the White House and the Treasury secretary. Rebounding from the Covid-19 pandemic, U.S. employers added a record 6.4 million jobs in 2021 while the unemployment rate holds under 4%, according to the latest Labor Department data.

As President Joe Biden's choice to lead the department, Yellen spent much of 2021 coordinating White House economic policy and the disbursement of Covid-19 emergency funds to American consumers and businesses.

Yellen did acknowledge that economic landscape isn't perfect and pain inflation is causing households that haven't seen proportional wage gains.

"I expect inflation throughout much of the year – 12-month changes – to remain above 2%," she said. "But if we're successful in controlling the pandemic, I expect inflation to diminish over the course of the year and hopefully revert to normal levels by the end of the year around 2%."