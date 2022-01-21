Watch ECB's Lagarde and IMF chief Georgieva discuss the global economic outlook

[The stream is slated to start at 7:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

The Covid-19 pandemic sent the global economy into one of its worst recessions ever. And last year saw supply bottlenecks, surging inflation and new variants weigh further on the recovery.

With that in mind, CNBC's Geoff Cutmore explores the global economic outlook for 2022 at the Davos Agenda with ECB President Christine Lagarde, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, Brazilian Economy Minister Paulo Guedes and Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati.

