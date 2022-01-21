IMF chief says Fed rate hike could 'throw cold water' on global recovery

Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, has said that interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve could "throw cold water" on already weak economic recoveries in certain countries.

Georgieva, speaking via videoconference at The Davos Agenda virtual event on Friday, said an increase in U.S. rates could have significant implications for countries with higher levels of dollar-denominated debt.

She said it was therefore "hugely important" that the Fed was clearly communicating its policy plans to prevent surprises. Higher U.S. interest rates could make it more expensive for countries to service their dollar-denominated debt.

On a panel moderated by CNBC's Geoff Cutmore, Georgieva said the IMF's message to countries with high levels of dollar-denominated debt was: "Act now. If you can extend maturities, please do it. If you have currency mismatches, now is the moment to address them."

She added that her biggest concern is for low income countries with high levels of this debt, highlighting that two-thirds were now either in "debt distress" or in danger of falling into it — that's twice as many as in 2015.