CNBC Pro

Netflix's slowing growth could be bad news for rival streaming companies, top analyst says

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProHere are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Peloton, Netflix, Chipotle, Apple, Moderna & more
Michael Bloom27 min ago
CNBC ProCredit Suisse upgrades Cloudflare to outperform, sees stock as attractive after selloff
Jesse Pound2 hours ago
CNBC ProCiti upgrades Under Armour to buy, indicates stock can jump more than 50%
Jesse Pound2 hours ago
Read More