Oil majors TotalEnergies and Chevron withdraw from Myanmar citing worsening humanitarian crisis

French oil giant TotalEnergies and U.S. energy firm Chevron on Friday announced plans to withdraw from Myanmar, citing the deteriorating humanitarian crisis in the Southeast Asian country following last year's coup. TotalEnergies said it had started the process of withdrawing from the Yadana offshore gas field and the MGTC transportation system as the situation in the country "no longer allows TotalEnergies to make a sufficiently positive contribution in the country." The company said its partners had been notified and the withdrawal "will be effective at the latest at the expiry of the 6-month contractual period."

'Unprecedented' crisis

Myanmar's security forces are estimated to have killed nearly 1,500 people and arrested thousands as they continue to crack down on dissent since the coup in Feb. 2021. The country's military junta has disputed these figures. The U.N. has said the situation in Myanmar has been getting worse since the turn of the year, warning that people in the country are facing an "unprecedented" political, socioeconomic and humanitarian crisis. It is estimated that 14 out of 15 states and regions in the country are within the critical threshold for acute malnutrition. The U.N. has said that in addition to the military coup, people's needs are set to "escalate dramatically" amid a severe third wave of Covid-19 cases. TotalEnergies said in a statement: "The situation, in terms of human rights and more generally the rule of law, which have kept worsening in Myanmar since the coup of February 2021, has led us to reassess the situation and no longer allows TotalEnergies to make a sufficiently positive contribution in the country." It added that it had, "decided to initiate the contractual process of withdrawing from the Yadana field and from MGTC in Myanmar, both as operator and as shareholder, without any financial compensation for TotalEnergies."

Activist group calls for targeted sanctions