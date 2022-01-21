Treasury yields retreat; 10-year falls to 1.79%

U.S. Treasury yields retreated on Friday morning, with the 10-year rate falling to hover above 1.79%. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 4 basis points to 1.7919%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond moved 3 basis points lower to 2.1103%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

Treasurys

The 10-year Treasury yield hit 1.9% in early trading on Wednesday, with investors focused on the Federal Reserve's timeline for raising interest rates and broadly tightening monetary policy. A pullback in central bank economic support measures, along with concerns around rising inflation, also prompted investors to sell out of two-year Treasurys, which indicate short-term interest rate expectations. The two-year yield topped 1% for the first time in two years earlier in the week. It traded at 1.024% in early trading on Friday. Mike Harris, founder of Cribstone Strategic Macro, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Friday that the "bond market is no longer the world's greatest economist, it's effectively taking leadership from the Fed."