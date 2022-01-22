CNBC Pro

Oil could reach $100 or more this year as geopolitical tensions flare

Patti Domm@in/patti-domm-9224884/@pattidomm
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

watch now
VIDEO07:34
CNBC ProNetflix, Peloton, and Goldman Sachs are some of today's investments: Pro Market Movers Jan. 21
Alison Conklin
CNBC ProHere's what investors should do with bank stocks after fourth-quarter earnings
Hannah Miao
CNBC ProSell the close: Final hour of trading so far in 2022 among the weakest seen in decades
Hannah Miao
Read More