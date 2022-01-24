$130 billion wiped off crypto markets in 24 hours as bitcoin, ether drop to multi-month lows

A representations of virtual currency Bitcoin is seen in front of a stock graph in this illustration taken May 19, 2021.

The cryptocurrency market had around $130 billion wiped off its value over the last 24 hours as major digital coins continued their multi-day sell-off.

Bitcoin was last down around 4% at $33,755.57, according to Coin Metrics, the lowest level since July 2021. Bitcoin is about 50% off its record high hit in November.

Ether plunged 7% to $2,239.08, its lowest level since late July, according to Coin Metrics. Ether is about 51% down from its Nov. 2021 all-time high.

The movements in cryptocurrencies have correlated to selling seen in higher-risk assets like technology stocks as investors prepare for tighter monetary policy from the U.S. Federal Reserve and higher interest rates.

"BTC (bitcoin) and crypto have been reacting much more violently, given the nature of the asset class and we're likely to test 30-32K given current sentiment and momentum," Vijay Ayyar, vice president of corporate development and international expansion, told CNBC by written message.

Ayyar said that if bitcoin holds above $30,000 on a longer time frame such as one week, then there could be a base formed at those levels before the market moves higher.