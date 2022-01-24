CNBC Pro

JPMorgan names its top China internet stocks to play a choppy 2022

Evelyn Cheng@chengevelyn
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProNetflix's slowing growth could be bad news for streaming rivals, top analyst says
Jesse Pound
CNBC ProHere are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Peloton, Netflix, Chipotle, Apple, Moderna & more
Michael Bloom
CNBC ProCredit Suisse upgrades Cloudflare to outperform, sees stock as attractive after sell-off
Jesse Pound
Read More