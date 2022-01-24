Republican Virginia attorney general fires January 6 investigator from university post

Jason Miyares, attorney general of Virginia, is sworn in during an inauguration ceremony for Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin at Capitol Squarein Richmond, Virginia, U.S., on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.

The top staff investigator for the House Select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol was fired from his position as the top attorney for the University of Virginia by the state's newly elected Republican attorney general.

A spokesperson for Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares indicated that the removal of Timothy Heaphy from his position was routine. Heaphy was on leave while working for the Jan. 6 panel.

"It is common practice for an incoming administration to appoint new staff that share the philosophical and legal approach of the Attorney General," Victoria LaCivita, a spokesperson for Miyares' office, said in a statement to CNBC.

However, Democrats do not see it that way. Virginia state Sen. Scott Surovell told The New York Times, "This is purely payback for Jan. 6 — there is no other reason that makes any sense."

A spokesperson for the Democratic Party of Virginia told CNBC that the organization viewed the attorney general's decision to fire Heaphy as a "shameful attempt to whitewash the incidents of January 6th and appease his far-right allies."