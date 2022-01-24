CNBC Pro

Truist cuts solar stock targets after 'painful start' to 2022

Pippa Stevens@PippaStevens13
WATCH LIVE

More In Future of Energy

CNBC ProLithium hits record in EV boom, spurring a 'land grab' among miners. These stocks could be winners
Pippa Stevens
CNBC ProMorgan Stanley's Adam Jonas gives his EV stock shopping list
Pippa Stevens
CNBC ProSolar stocks have suffered, but these two names are buys, Guggenheim says
Pippa Stevens
Read More