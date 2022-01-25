Activist investors and a 'greenwashing' backlash: Change is coming to the corporate world

From high-profile figures such as Greta Thunberg to events like the COP26 summit, discussions about sustainability, the environment and climate change are perhaps more visible than ever before.

As the 2020s progress, corporations around the world are attempting to burnish their sustainability credentials by announcing net-zero goals and plans to reduce the environmental footprint of their operations.

While there is a significant degree of skepticism about many of the sustainability-related claims businesses make — concrete details are often hard to come by and the dates for achieving these targets are sometimes decades away — the fact they are making them at all is instructive, pointing to a shift in the mindset of some investors.

During a recent panel discussion chaired by CNBC's Steve Sedgwick, Judy Kuszewski, chief executive of sustainability consultancy Sancroft International, spoke to the above point.

"One of the most exciting and most, perhaps, unexpected developments that we've seen in the last couple of years or so is that climate change is actually a topic that investors are looking carefully at right now," she said.

They were "really asking questions about the company's strategy and their future fitness to … deal with the inevitable changes that are ahead of us," she said.

Examples of investors focusing on topics such as climate change, sustainability and the environment include Follow This, a Dutch organization which describes itself as "a group of responsible shareholders in oil and gas companies."

Slowly but surely, the effect of such groups is starting to be felt in boardrooms. In May 2021, for example, Chevron shareholders voted in favor of a proposal put forward by Follow This to "encourage" the oil giant to cut its emissions.

The same month also saw ConocoPhillips and Phillips66 shareholders vote for similar proposals advanced by Follow This.