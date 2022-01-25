CNBC Pro

Best trades on CNBC Tuesday: Jim Cramer's cloud stock pick, pros double down on megacap tech despite recent dip

Alison Conklin
WATCH LIVE

More In Market Movers

watch now
VIDEO08:30
CNBC ProMeta, GE and Microsoft are some of today's top stock picks: Pro Market Movers Jan. 25
Alison Conklin20 min ago
CNBC ProBest trades on CNBC Monday: Jim Cramer on why beaten-down stocks like DocuSign have growth potential
Alison Conklin
watch now
VIDEO10:28
CNBC ProBitcoin, Zoom, and Tesla are some of today's investments: Pro Market Movers Jan. 24
Alison Conklin
Read More