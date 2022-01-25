Cramer's lightning round: I still believe in Cleveland-Cliffs

Loading chart...

Schrodinger: "I don't know. It seems low enough. I know the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation own it, but the problem is Cathie Wood owns it [for] ARK. When things are good, that's fantastic. When things are bad, it's real bad. Right now, maybe go slightly. Take a small position if you want to."

Digital Turbine: "It's another one of those creative video situations. I got like 70 of them. At least it makes money. But there's just too many of them. This is my big theme that I've had to say since November and gotten a little more, let's say, boisterous about it. There's just too many of these, and no one can keep track of them anymore, so they sell them."

AGNC Investment Corp.: "Mortgage-backed security company that has a big yield that does nothing. That's what it's had since I started the show. That's what it continues to be, and I don't want you in it. I think you should sell, sell, sell."

Weber: "I recommended this. And Traeger, I mean there's like five barbecue companies now. I don't know. I am shocked that it's this low. It's a really, really good company, and it makes a lot of money, and it's very inexpensive, but it has no catalyst."

