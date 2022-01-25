Here's how to invest like billionaire Warren Buffett during a volatile market

The wild swings in the stock market may have you stressed about your investments.

Yet if you took a page from self-made billionaire Warren Buffett, you shouldn't be too concerned about daily market moves.

"You've got to be prepared when you buy a stock to have it go down 50% or more and be comfortable with it, as long as you're comfortable with the holding," the Berkshire Hathaway CEO said during the company's 2020 annual shareholders meeting.

The 91-year-old, who is worth $109.2 billion according to Forbes, has been called the greatest investor in the world. In fact, of the top 10 billionaires, Buffett is the only one who gained wealth so far this year, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

When Buffett looks at the stock market he sees companies instead of stocks.

"We ignore 99.9% of what we see, although we run our eyes over them. And then every now and then we see something that looks like it's attractively priced to us as a business," Buffett said at Berkshire Hathaway's 2008 meeting.

If you want to take a page from Warren Buffett, here are some of his key principles you can integrate into your investing practice.