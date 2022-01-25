CNBC Pro

Loop Capital upgrades Snowflake to buy, sees possible 33% rebound after stock drops more than 30%

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProWells Fargo downgrades Kroger to underweight on view that the grocer is poised for a slowdown
Jesse Pound42 min ago
CNBC ProBerenberg upgrades Delta Air Lines to buy as business returns to pre-pandemic state
Jesse Poundan hour ago
CNBC ProWells Fargo upgrades Nike to outperform, sees nearly 20% rebound for stock
Jesse Pound2 hours ago
Read More