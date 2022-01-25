Neil Young reportedly asks Spotify to remove his music over Joe Rogan's vaccine comments

Neil Young demanded Spotify remove his music over what he views as coronavirus vaccine misinformation being spread on the streaming platform by star podcaster Joe Rogan, according to Rolling Stone.

It's the latest public pushback against Rogan, who hosts Spotify's most popular podcast, "The Joe Rogan Experience." Spotify acquired the exclusive streaming rights to the show in 2020 in a deal reportedly worth more than $100 million.

Young posted an open letter to his management and record label on his website, Rolling Stone said, calling for a swift response. The letter has since been deleted. CNBC has not seen the original post and Young's music is still available on Spotify.

"I am doing this because Spotify is spreading fake information about vaccines — potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them," Young's letter reportedly said.

"With an estimated 11 million listeners per episode, JRE, which is hosted exclusively on Spotify, is the world's largest podcast and has tremendous influence. Spotify has a responsibility to mitigate the spread of misinformation on its platform, though the company presently has no misinformation policy. I want you to let Spotify know immediately TODAY that I want all my music off their platform… They can have Rogan or Young. Not both," the letter reportedly continued.