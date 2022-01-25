Plans for floating wind energy projects off UK's coastline get millions in funding boost

This image, from 2018, shows a floating wind turbine in waters off the coast of France.

Eleven projects centered around floating wind technology are a step closer to fruition following a tranche of investment aimed at making the most of Britain's windy coastlines.

The U.K. government said it would invest a total of £31.6 million (around $42.57 million) in the projects. In addition, over £30 million of cash is set to come from private industry.

In a statement, the government said the money would be used to "develop new technologies that will enable turbines to be located in the windiest parts around the UK's coastline."

The projects incorporate a range of technologies and are spread across the U.K. One, from Marine Power Systems, will receive a little over £3.4 million and focus on the development of a floating foundation with an integrated wave energy generator.

A different initiative involving SSE Renewables, Maersk Supply Service Subsea, Bridon Bekaert Ropes Group and Copenhagen Offshore Partners will get more than £9.6 million to "develop and demonstrate new mooring system technologies, cable protection, floating turbine base design and an advanced digital monitoring system."

Elsewhere, a scheme looking to combine a compact floating foundation with an anchoring system will receive £10 million of investment. It will also harness monitoring tech that will enable operators to plan and undertake maintenance offshore, "saving on costs of towing back to shore."