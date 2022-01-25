Strong recovery for India's smartphone market in 2021 with a record 162 million shipments

Xiaomi MI, Realme and Samsung Logos are seen on a billioard of a Electronics shop in Sopore, District Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, India on 26 October 2020.

India's smartphone market made a strong recovery in 2021 and grew 12% from the previous year, according to research firm Canalys.

Smartphone makers shipped a record 162 million devices in last year, despite a difficult start to the year as the country battled a second wave of Covid-19 and navigated supply chain disruptions, according to firm.

"Following a strong comeback in Q3, smartphone vendors shipped 44.5 million devices in Q4 for 2% growth, despite a challenging supply chain," the research firm said in a report on Monday.

Chinese smartphone makers dominated the top five spots in 2021, with Xiaomi leading the way. South Korean phonemaker Samsung took second place, while Chinese manufacturer vivo took third position. Shenzhen-based Realme came a close fourth, but for the first time in India, managed to clinch third place in the fourth quarter.

The growth comes despite India suffering a catastrophic second wave of Covid-19 last year, which saw lockdowns and supply chain disruptions across the country, affecting both smartphone demand and supply.

Vendors had to adapt to the volatile environment by diversifying their supply chains and broadening their product mix, said Canalys analyst Sanyam Chaurasia.

"At the same time, thanks to the vaccination rollout, market reopening and pent-up demand, smartphone shipments reached all-time highs for the full-year," he added.