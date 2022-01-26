IMF says the Fed's rate hikes will 'definitely slow down Asia's recovery'

The Federal Reserve's move to raise interest rates and tighten policy aggressively will hamper the economic recovery in Asia, according to the International Monetary Fund.

The current account surplus and the level of reserves are much higher among Asian countries this time compared to 2013 during the so-called "taper tantrum," said Changyong Rhee, director of the Asia and Pacific department at the IMF.

However, he warned the higher debt burden is a problem for the region.

"Overall, the debt has increased quite significantly after the global financial crisis. Around 2007, Asia accounted for about 27% of the global debt. Now in 2021, Asia accounted for almost 40% of global debt," he told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Wednesday.

In 2013, the Fed triggered a "taper tantrum" when it began to wind down its asset purchase program. Investors panicked and it sparked a sell-off in bonds, causing Treasury yields to surge.

As a result, emerging markets in Asia suffered sharp capital outflows and currency depreciation at that time, forcing central banks in the region to hike interest rates to protect their capital accounts.

This time, the Fed's higher interest rates "may not cause a big shock to the financial market, but they can definitely slow down Asia's recovery and growth," Rhee added.

His comments come ahead of the Fed's policy statement later on Wednesday, where it's expected to signal a rate hike as soon as March and indicate more policy tightening on the table to tamp down inflation.