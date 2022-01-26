Jim Cramer says these hard-hit stocks are profitable and now look cheap enough to buy

In this article OLLI

ETSY

ENPH

UPST

BBBY

RVLV

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered a list of beaten-up stocks that he believes are now cheap enough to buy. All the stocks are in the Russell 3000 and meet the following criteria decided upon by the "Mad Money" host: down more than 50% from the highs and selling for less than 50 times earnings. They also must clear a minimum market capitalization requirement. "In other words, we want huge discounts, but we also want quality companies that are actually profitable, meaning their stocks got cheaper as they went lower," Cramer said. "After this seemingly non-stop pummeling, we finally have a bunch of stocks that are cheap enough to buy," he added.

Market caps of $10 billion or more

The Etsy website Gabby Jones | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Eleven companies worth $10 billion or more meet Cramer's criteria: Moderna, Zoom Video, Biogen, Twitter, Rocket Companies, ViacomCBS, Pinterest, Etsy, Discovery, Enphase and Clarivate. Cramer said he likes Etsy as a play on e-commerce and Enphase in the solar industry. "I think those are actually buys," he said. He added that he thinks Twitter is "really interesting" and Pinterest may be a buy but it needs some time.

Market caps between $5 billion and $10 billion

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in front of displayed Novavax logo in this illustration taken, October 30, 2020. Dado Ruvic | Reuters

Market caps under $5 billion

A pedestrian walks by a Bed Bath and Beyond store on November 04, 2021 in Larkspur, California. Justin Sullivan | Getty Images