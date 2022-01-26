Ocado unveils lighter robots to help grocery giants like Kroger take on Amazon

LONDON — U.K. retail tech company Ocado on Wednesday unveiled a suite of new products aimed at helping large grocery chains take on Amazon and a wave of new rapid grocery delivery start-ups.

While Ocado is most well known for its online supermarket, a top focus for the company is robotics and automation tools that it deploys in warehouses to pick and pack items and prepare them for delivery.

Ocado sells its technology to top retailers including Kroger, Britain's Morrisons and France's Casino.

The company announced two new robots as part of its tech showcase Wednesday. The first is its 600 Series bot, which Ocado said is lighter and more energy-efficient than its predecessor, with over half of its parts 3D printed.

The second is a set of advanced robotic arms that pick items directly off the grid in the company's warehouses. Ocado says it's developed artificial intelligence technology to enhance the precision of the arms to something closer to that of human pickers.

Meanwhile, Ocado also touted what it calls a "virtual distribution center" — essentially a combination of software smarts and small micro-fulfillment centers connected through one system. Ocado said the offering would maximize capacity of items in each warehouse while also slashing delivery times.