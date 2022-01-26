'Lack of understanding': Trump's former energy secretary slams Biden's plans to divert gas to Europe amid fears Russia will invade Ukraine

The oil and gas terminal at the Port of Odessa in Odessa, Ukraine, on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.

Former U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry on Wednesday sharply criticized the Biden administration's contingency plans in the event that Russia cuts off its gas supplies to Europe.

His comments come amid growing fears of a potential Russian incursion into Ukraine.

President Joe Biden's administration has sought ways to secure energy supplies for European allies in the event that the Kremlin abruptly cuts off flows of oil and gas exports in retaliation for sanctions.

"Governments have a really hard time manipulating markets, and I think that's what you're seeing here," Perry told CNBC's Hadley Gamble on Wednesday. The former Texas governor stood down from his role as former President Donald Trump's top energy official in December 2019.

"Biden's decision to get on the phone and call around and say: 'Hey, will you guys crank up your LNG exports?' It just doesn't work that way," Perry said, referring to liquefied natural gas.

"I think that is the sadness of this administration. Either their lack of understanding of just pure economics or their naivety when it comes to the decisions that they've made about the energy sector [and] about climate change," he added.

A spokesperson for the White House was not immediately available to comment when contacted by CNBC.

A senior administration official, who declined to be named in order to share details of ongoing plans, said on a call with reporters on Tuesday that the U.S. had been in talks with major natural gas producers to better understand whether they would be prepared to temporarily allocate natural gas supplies to European buyers.

A second senior administration official warned the prospect of Russia's weaponization of natural gas or crude oil exports "wouldn't be without consequences to the Russian economy."