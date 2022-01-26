What to watch today: Stocks set to jump at open as Wall Street's wild swings continue

Dow futures on Wednesday jumped as Wall Street waits to hear from the Federal Reserve in the afternoon about its tightening plans after its two-day January meeting. Dow stock Microsoft 's over 4% premarket jump on strong earnings helped boost overall sentiment as a recent stretch of volatility continued. S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures rose roughly 1.5% and more than 2%, respectively. (CNBC) The Dow on Tuesday closed modestly lower following another volatile session, which saw intraday swings from an over 800-point decline to a more than 220-point advance. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq on Tuesday closed down more than 1% and over 2%. The Nasdaq sank deeper in a correction. (CNBC)

Boeing (BA) took a $3.5 billion pretax charge on its 787 Dreamliners after production issues prevented the company from delivering the planes to airlines for most of the last 15 months. Before the bell, Boeing also said it generated positive cash flow in the fourth quarter. The Dow stock added more than 2% in the premarket. Boeing reported a much wider-than-expected Q4 loss and missed on revenue. (CNBC)

AT&T (T) on Wednesday morning beat estimates for fourth-quarter adjusted earnings and revenue, boosted by strong growth from Warner Media and its streaming platform HBO Max. The stock over rose 2% in the premarket. AT&T hopes to close its deal to combine Warner Media and Discovery into a stand-alone company by mid-2022. (Reuters)

Tesla (TSLA) and Dow stock Intel (INTC) lead the quarterly reports scheduled for release after the bell. Late Tuesday, it was Microsoft's turn. The tech giant announced fiscal second-quarter earnings and revenue that beat estimates. Microsoft also gave an upbeat forecast for the current quarter. Microsoft hopes to close its deal to buy Activision Blizzard (ATVI) in fiscal 2023. (CNBC)



* Cramer's Investing Club: Microsoft's strong earnings report further confirms why we own the stock (CNBC)

A prominent European Union court has overturned a $1.2 billion antitrust fine that was levied against U.S. chipmaker Intel 13 years ago. The 2009 fine was handed out by the European Commission, the executive arm of the EU, on the basis that Intel had unfairly tried to squeeze out its rivals. (CNBC)

Mattel (MAT) shares jumped Wednesday after the toy maker said it won the license for toys based on Walt Disney's (DIS) princess lineup, including the popular "Frozen" franchise. The deal marks a big win for Mattel after it lost the license to rival Hasbro (HAS) in 2016. (CNBC)

The National Football League is nearing $2 billion in partnership fees, the most in professional sports. Sports gambling firms, casinos, and lotteries saw the most significant spike in NFL sponsorship agreements. Verizon also has one of the more prominent NFL deals, playing the league more than $300 million annually. (CNBC)