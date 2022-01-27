Asia-Pacific markets fell Thursday as investors digest Fed remarks

SINGAPORE — Asia-Pacific markets were set to trade mixed on Thursday as investors digest an overnight update from the U.S. Federal Reserve that indicated the central bank plans to raise interest rates as soon as March.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 slipped 0.16% in early trade while the Topix was fractionally higher by 0.07%.

South Korean shares dropped as the benchmark Kospi fell 0.78%. Samsung Electronics reported a 53% jump in operating profit in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the year before, but it was down 12% from the previous three months.

The global chipmaker said its money-making memory business expects server demand to grow in 2022 as companies increase their investments into information technology, but supply chain issues are set to persist.

Samsung shares fell 0.55% in early trade.

Australian shares retraced earlier gains as the ASX 200 fell 0.21%.

Thursday's session in the Asia-Pacific followed overnight declines on Wall Street where the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the day down 129 points, after gaining more than 500 points at one point, following the Fed's update.

Oil prices rose as much as 2% overnight, with international benchmark Brent crude futures hitting $90 on Wednesday for the first time since 2014.

The Taiwan market is closed for a holiday on Thursday.