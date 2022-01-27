CNBC Investing Club

Cramer's Investing Club: We're trimming our Walmart holding to boost cash in volatile market

Jeff Marks@jeffmarkscnbc
Jim Cramer@jimcramer

More In CNBC Investing Club Newsletter

CNBC Investing ClubInvesting Club: What Cramer is watching Thursday — Behind the wild trading on Wall Street
Jim Cramer4 hours ago
CNBC Investing ClubCramer's Investing Club: Boeing's messy quarter does not change our long view on the plane maker
Jeff Marks
CNBC Investing ClubCramer's Investing Club: We believe the market is wrong on core holding Abbott's future potential
Zev Fima
Read More