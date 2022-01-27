Cramer's lightning round: Don't sell Canopy Growth at these low levels

Loading chart...

Maxar Technologies: "I think that people are upset that the [Federal Trade Commission sued to block Lockheed Martin's acquisition of Aerojet Rocketdyne]. It's a defense contractor. People feel that they're all going to get bought up. Now, the government doesn't seem to want that, so it's kind of stillborn but it's a good company."

Vista Outdoor: "That's actually one of the most inexpensive stocks in the entire market. Just so you know, they're actually featuring CamelBak right now and Bell, the helmet company, but people just regard them as a munitions company, and they're far more than that."

Cerence: "I'm not going to slam them because they make money. Instead, I'm going to do homework and come back."

AbbVie: "AbbVie broke out today.... My problem is every time they break out, they break down when they report. But I think AbbVie is good, and it's got a good dividend. I'm sticking with it."

Canopy Growth: "At a certain point, Canopy Growth has got to be worth something because it's got that terrific backer in Constellation Brands. It's got a good CEO. There was so much damage done before this, I would not sell that stock here. It could go to $5, I know. But at a certain point, there's going to be consolidation."

Trade Desk: "[CEO] Jeff Green is terrific. This is a high price to earnings multiple stock. Remember what I say: They've got to be inexpensive companies that return capital [to shareholders], that make things, and Jeff has got a good company but it's 84 times earnings, and the market is not buying it. It's got to go lower."

