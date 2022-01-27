EV car manufacturing jumps in the UK but overall production sinks to 65-year low

Car production in the U.K. slumped by 6.7% to just 859,575 units in 2021, new figures published by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders show.

In a statement Thursday, the SMMT said the output represented the "worst total since 1956" and was 34% lower than 2019, the year before the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

While the headline figures for 2021 are disappointing — the SMMT pinpointed the semiconductor shortage as being the "principal cause of the decline" — the low and zero-emission segment of the sector provided some light amid the gloom.

The SMMT said that British factories manufactured a record amount of battery electric, hybrid electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles in 2021, with a total of 224,011 being made. This represents a 26.1% share of all cars produced last year.



"More positively, the shift to electrified vehicle manufacture continued apace as BEV production surged 72.0%," the SMMT said, "while hybrids rose 16.4%, as the UK industry — like the market — transforms into a low and, ultimately, zero-carbon industry."