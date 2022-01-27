'It's a joke': Germany's offer of 5,000 helmets to Ukraine is met with disdain amid Russia invasion fears

Soldiers who were among several hundred that took up positions around a Ukrainian military base stand near the base's periphery in Crimea on March 2, 2014 in Perevalne, Ukraine.

Germany has provoked outrage in some quarters after it offered to supply 5,000 military helmets to Ukraine to help defend against a possible Russian invasion.

While other countries like the U.S. and U.K. have sent military hardware to Ukraine to help it defend itself from a possible Russian military aggression, as 100,000 Russian troops are believed to be located along the border with Ukraine, Germany has been conspicuously reluctant to send equipment.

The offer of helmets, made on Wednesday, has been met with derision from some Ukraine officials. For one, Kyiv's mayor and former world champion boxer Vitali Klitschko dismissed the offer as "a joke" and had said it had left him "speechless."

"The behaviour of the German government leaves me speechless. The defence ministry apparently hasn't realized that we are confronted with perfectly equipped Russian forces that can start another invasion of Ukraine at any time," he told the Bild newspaper on Wednesday.

"What kind of support will Germany send next?" he asked. "Pillows?"

Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said Wednesday that Berlin was responding to a request for military equipment, specifically helmets, according to Reuters. The Bild newspaper also reported that the German government had received a request for help from Ukraine in which it stated its need for 100,000 combat helmets and tactical vests.

Germany has previously said it will supply a fully equipped field hospital to Ukraine, but German officials have certainly appeared reluctant to send more defensive weapons.

Last weekend, Germany's defense minister said during an interview with the Welt am Sonntag newspaper that sending arms to Ukraine would not be helpful while there are ongoing attempts to defuse tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

"We are standing on Kyiv's side. We have to do everything to de-escalate. Currently, arms deliveries would not be helpful in this respect; there is agreement on this in the German government," Lambrecht told the paper last Saturday, according to a translation by Deutsche Welle.

Her comments come after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told a news conference on Friday that in recent years, "Germany has not supported the export of lethal weapons," DW reported.

Not only that, Germany has reportedly blocked Baltic nation Estonia from providing German-origin military support to Ukraine, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal last Friday.