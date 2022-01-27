Kremlin offers frosty response to Blinken letter as world waits for Putin's next move

The Kremlin has given its response to U.S. security proposals that were hand-delivered to Moscow on Wednesday, saying it believes Russian views have not been taken into account.

While President Vladimir Putin has read the documents and will take time to study them, "it cannot be said that our views were taken into account, or that a readiness to take our concerns into account was demonstrated," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Thursday, Reuters reported.

Likening current tensions in Europe as reminiscent of the Cold War, Peskov said it would take time for Moscow to review the U.S.' response and that "it would be silly to expect a response on the next day."

Talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken are expected in the next few days, however, with Blinken noting Wednesday that he believed discussions would continue "after Moscow has had a chance to read the paper and is ready to discuss next steps."

The reaction from the Kremlin comes a day after the U.S. delivered its written responses to Russia's security demands — including that Ukraine is never allowed to join the U.S. and Europe's military alliance NATO, and that the organization rolls back its deployments in Eastern Europe.

In its response, which was given to the Kremlin by the U.S.' ambassador in Moscow, the U.S. repeated its previous refusal to concede to such demands, sticking instead to its commitment to NATO's "open-door" policy.

At the same time, Blinken told reporters in a press briefing that the U.S.' response also offered Russia "a serious diplomatic path forward, should Russia choose it."

"We're open to dialogue, we prefer diplomacy, and we're prepared to move forward where there is the possibility of communication and cooperation if Russia de-escalates its aggression toward Ukraine, stops the inflammatory rhetoric, and approaches discussions about the future of security in Europe in a spirit of reciprocity."