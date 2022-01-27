CNBC Pro

Seth Klarman says inflation is a 'real danger' to markets and he's hedging against it

Yun Li@YunLi626
WATCH LIVE

More In Follow the Pros

CNBC ProBest trades on CNBC Wednesday: Pros discuss whether to buy Microsoft, Boeing, and Tesla after earnings
Alison Conklin
CNBC ProMohamed El-Erian says Fed missed a 'golden opportunity' to address inflation concerns
Krystal Hur
watch now
VIDEO08:06
CNBC ProAbbott, Microsoft, and Qualcomm are some of today's picks: Pro Market Movers Jan. 26
Alison Conklin
Read More