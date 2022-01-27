CNBC Pro

Stanley Druckenmiller says listen to the bond market. Here's what that means

Patti Domm@in/patti-domm-9224884/@pattidomm
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProFed's harsher tone spells uncertainty for markets and signals more volatility ahead
Patti Domm
CNBC ProMorgan Stanley, Barclays say UK stocks are looking cheap and can weather risk-off period
Elliot Smith
CNBC ProCredit Suisse says there's a 'high risk' of oil hitting $100 — and names 6 stocks to cash in
Zavier Ong
Read More