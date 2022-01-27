Watch live: Biden speaks after Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer confirms retirement

[The stream is slated to start at 12:30 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer will be at the White House on Thursday when President Joe Biden delivers remarks on his decision to step down after more than 27 years on the high court.

Biden's speech is set for 12:30 p.m., the White House said late Thursday morning.

In a letter to Biden that the high court released shortly before the president's speech, Breyer for the first time officially confirmed his retirement.

"I am writing to tell you that I have decided to retire from regular active judicial service as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States," Breyer wrote.

The 83-year-old justice told Biden he expected to step down when the court begins its summer recess around late June, "assuming that by then my successor has been nominated and confirmed."

"I enormously appreciate the privilege of serving as part of the federal judicial system," Breyer wrote. "I have found the work challenging and meaningful."

"My relations with each of my colleagues have been warm and friendly. Throughout I have been aware of the great honor of participating as a judge in the effort to maintain our Constitution and the rule of law," he wrote.

Breyer, currently the oldest member of the court, is one of three liberal justices on the nine-seat bench. The court's conservative majority, which includes three members nominated by former President Donald Trump, has shown a willingness to flex its power in a growing list of divisive cultural issues, including abortion, guns, religion and race.