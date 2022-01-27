CNBC Pro

Tesla is a 'cash machine' after Q4 earnings, but its next steps are raising eyebrows, analysts say

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProGoldman upgrades materials stock Corning to buy, sees 27% upside
Jesse Poundan hour ago
CNBC ProHere are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls: Peloton, Coinbase, Uber, Plug Power, Penn & more
Michael Bloom
CNBC ProMicrosoft's sell-off was overdone and growth investors should buy, Piper Sandler says
Jesse Pound
Read More