CNBC Pro

Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Amazon, Uber, Bumble, Tesla, Okta & more

Michael Bloom
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProBank of America downgrades Lennar and Toll Brothers, warns homebuilders face a valuation crunch
Jesse Poundan hour ago
CNBC ProTesla is a 'cash machine' after Q4 earnings, but its next steps are raising eyebrows, analysts say
Jesse Pound2 hours ago
CNBC ProGoldman upgrades materials stock Corning to buy, sees 27% upside
Jesse Pound3 hours ago
Read More