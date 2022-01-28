10-year Treasury yield holds above 1.82% ahead of key inflation gauge

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield held above 1.82% on Friday morning, ahead of the release of a key inflation gauge. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 1 basis point to 1.8266% at 3:30 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond climbed 2 basis points to 2.1126%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

Treasurys

December's personal consumption expenditures index, which is the Federal Reserve's primary inflation measure, is due to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday. Investors will be watching the data closely, given that the Fed indicated after its latest policy meeting this week that it could start raising interest rates in March in an attempt to help curb inflation.